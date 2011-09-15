BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser CEO comments on Mead Johnson deal
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says sees 3 percent like for like revenue growth in 2017
MUMBAI, Sept 15 India's Tata Steel , the world's No. 7 steelmaker, said it plans to invest about 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) over a five-year period in its Netherlands plant to improve production and quality.
The IJmuiden steelplant's annual capacity will rise to 7.7 million tons of liquid steel by 2015/16 from 7.2 million as a result of the fresh investment, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.
Tata Steel said full-time jobs at the plant will be reduced by about 1,000 in four years as part of its drive to reduce costs. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says sees 3 percent like for like revenue growth in 2017
Feb 10 Shell and partners will be able to expand the plant processing gas from the giant Ormen Lange field off Norway, the Norwegian oil directorate said on Friday.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Onexim Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling some of its 17 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal, two banking sources and two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.