MUMBAI, Sept 15 India's Tata Steel , the world's No. 7 steelmaker, said it plans to invest about 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) over a five-year period in its Netherlands plant to improve production and quality.

The IJmuiden steelplant's annual capacity will rise to 7.7 million tons of liquid steel by 2015/16 from 7.2 million as a result of the fresh investment, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Tata Steel said full-time jobs at the plant will be reduced by about 1,000 in four years as part of its drive to reduce costs. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)