UPDATE 8-Oil steady as rising U.S. output offsets record bullish bets
* Iran, Libya and Nigeria remain exempt from OPEC production cuts
LONDON Oct 29 Tata Steel, Europe's second-largest steel producer, plans to restructure its UK business supplying the construction and engineering industries, warning on Tuesday that the shake-up could result in the loss of around 500 jobs.
It blamed a prolonged downturn in demand, particularly for construction steel in Britain.
"European steel demand this year is expected to be only two-thirds of pre-crisis levels after falls in the past two years," Karl Koehler, CEO of Tata Steel's European operations, said.
"On top of the challenging economic conditions, rules covering energy and the environment in Europe and the UK threaten to impose huge additional costs on the steel industry."
* Iran, Libya and Nigeria remain exempt from OPEC production cuts
ABUJA, Feb 27 A Nigerian court will rule on March 13 on a request by Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni to lift the temporary seizing of a long-disputed oilfield, a judge said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 27 Guided by cameras and radars, and negotiating traffic and roundabouts, a self-driving Nissan car took to the streets of London on Monday for the Japanese company's first European tests of an autonomous vehicle.