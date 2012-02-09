UPDATE 2-Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
* Sees no strategic rationale to combine with Kraft (Adds share price and valuation details)
MUMBAI Feb 9 India's Tata Steel , the world's No. 7 steelmaker, expects "muted but stable demand" in its major markets, Karl-Ulrich Kohler, head of its European operations, said in a statement.
The company, which operates two-thirds of its global capacity in Europe, on Thursday posted a net loss of 6.87 billion rupees ($139 million) for the December quarter, its first quarterly loss in more than two years.
($1=49.5 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Sees no strategic rationale to combine with Kraft (Adds share price and valuation details)
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
* Shares up 5 percent (Adds comment by CEO, share price reaction, background)