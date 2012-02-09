MUMBAI Feb 9 India's Tata Steel , the world's No. 7 steelmaker, expects "muted but stable demand" in its major markets, Karl-Ulrich Kohler, head of its European operations, said in a statement.

The company, which operates two-thirds of its global capacity in Europe, on Thursday posted a net loss of 6.87 billion rupees ($139 million) for the December quarter, its first quarterly loss in more than two years.

($1=49.5 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)