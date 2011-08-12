MUMBAI Aug 12 High raw material prices remain a cause for concern for India's Tata Steel's global operations in the second quarter, and while its Indian operations also face the challenge of monetary tightening, senior executives said on Friday.

The company posted first-quarter net profit that more than tripled, helped by stronger volumes at its Indian operations, better prices in Europe and a one-time gain from a stake sale. (Reporting by Neha Singh; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)