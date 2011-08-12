MUMBAI Aug 12 India's Tata Steel on Friday said growth sentiment in key emerging markets is expected to remain muted in the near term.

Uncertainty with regard to the global economy had risen, following the U.S. downgrade and European sovereign debt issues, the company also said in an analyst presentation following first-quarter results.

The company posted quarterly net profit that more than tripled, helped by stronger volumes at its Indian operations, better prices in Europe and a one-time gain from a stake sale. (Reporting by Neha Singh; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)