LONDON, Oct 28 India's Tata Steel , the
world's No. 7 steelmaker, said it would boost aerospace steel
production in Europe by 30 percent in an attempt to win a bigger
share of a fast-growing market.
Tata Steel's European branch, the second-largest steelmaker
in Europe, said it would invest 6.5 million pounds ($10.4
billion) to start two new vacuum arc re-melting furnaces due to
begin production of aerospace steels in early 2012.
The investment comes at a time when worries about global
economic growth and concerns over the sovereign debt crisis in
Europe are weakening demand for basic steel grades, hitting
steelmakers' margins and forcing producers, including Tata, to
cut output.
"We are now entering the testing phase of this major
investment programme, and will begin trials later this year,"
Tata Steel Engineering Director Andrew Douglas said in a
statement.
"This process will ensure the new equipment is capable of
producing the technically demanding and safety-critical steels
our aerospace customers require."
Special steel demand from the aerospace industry has been
growing dramatically in the last few months, however, and is
expected to continue increasing as airlines continue to buy
planes and need to retool to meet emissions standards.
Boeing's new Dreamliner planes for example, which can
cut fuel costs noticeably, have been much in demand.
Vacuum arc re-melting furnaces are very small and
specialised. They use vacuum conditions to purify ingots that
have been created in electric arc furnaces, and the material
they produce is high-end in both quality and value.
Material for the new vacuum furnaces will be sourced from
Tata Steel's own electric arc furnaces in Rotheram, which are
fed almost exclusively with scrap sourced in the UK.
Last month, Tata closed one of its blast furnaces as part
of its shift towards the high end of the market in the last
couple of years.
European steel plants need to focus on high-end products as
they cannot compete with lower cost countries such as Turkey or
Russia and Ukraine on basic steel grades, the CEO of Austrian
steelmaker Voestalpine said earlier this month.
Earlier this month, the CEO of Tata Steel in Europe said the
company may cut steel production further in Europe in the next
few months if steel orders weaken.
The company had already cut production to 80-85 percent of
its annual capacity of 18 million tonnes from 85-90 percent in
the first half this year, it said.
