MUMBAI Feb 9 India's Tata Steel , the world's No. 7 steelmaker, posted its first quarterly net loss in more than two years, hit by higher raw material costs and weak prices in Europe.

Tata Steel reported a net loss of 6.87 billion rupees ($139 million) for its fiscal third quarter ended December, compared with a net profit of 9.49 billion a year earlier.

After minority interest and share of associates, it reported a net loss of 6.03 billion rupees.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 3.4 billion rupees, according to a Reuters poll of 12 brokerages.

Global crude steel production hit a record high of 1.53 billion tonnes in 2011, but the pace of growth was sharply lower than the previous year as the sovereign debt crisis in Europe and slowing economic growth in top consumer China dented demand.

Shares in Tata Steel, valued at $8.9 billion, closed up 0.3 percent ahead of the results. The stock has jumped about 36 percent so far in 2012, compared with a nearly 15 percent rise in India's benchmark index.

