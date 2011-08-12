* Q1 profit 53.5 bln rupees vs 18.2 bln rupees a year ago

* Q1 profit includes one-time gains of 40 bln rupees

* Q1 profit, excluding one-time items, 13.4 bln rupees vs forecast of 15.7 bln

* Says high raw material costs, economy cause for concern

* Shares end down nearly 2 pct to the lowest level in more than a year (Adds management comments, background)

By Sumeet Chatterjee

MUMBAI, Aug 12 India's Tata Steel on Friday warned high raw material costs and global economic uncertainty would keep its margins under pressure after it reported a tripling in fiscal first-quarter profit mainly due to one-time gains.

In a presentation to analysts, Tata Steel said uncertainty about the global economy had risen following the downgrade of the U.S. debt rating and the European sovereign debt issue.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's last week cut the U.S. long-term rating by one notch from AAA on concerns about debt in the world's largest economy.

The world's No. 7 steelmaker also said growth sentiment in key emerging markets was expected to remain muted in the near term and that Europe was expected to face significant uncertainty in the next three to six months.

"High raw material prices and monetary tightening in India remain cause for concern," Managing Director H.M. Nerurkar said in a statement.

The company also said demand in India, which accounts for a quarter of its capacity, continued to be stable but prices were softening and rising interest rates would hurt demand.

India has raised its interest rates 11 times since March 2010 in an effort to combat stubborn inflation.

The $500 billion global steel industry has faced softer demand in the past few months, mainly from the construction and automobile sectors, and high coal and iron ore prices have further weighed on profitability.

POSCO , the world's No.3 steelmaker, last month warned of weakening demand growth and persistently high input costs in the second half, after posting a 17 percent fall in quarterly operating profit.

The Indian auto industry, a big customer of steel, grew 30 percent last year, driven by a burgeoning middle class in Asia's third-largest economy. But demand has fallen this year.

Car sales slid 15.8 percent in July, the first drop in two-and-half years, as higher interest rates and rising vehicle costs forced consumers to tighten purse-strings.

"European steelmakers also faced the challenge of sharp raw material cost increases, which have largely been maintained into this quarter," Tata Steel Europe MD Karl-Ulrich Kohler said.

Excluding one-time gains, Tata Steel reported a net profit of 13.4 billion rupees in the first quarter, below estimates of 15.7 billion rupees of analysts polled by Reuters.

"If you removed the one-time gains they are a little lower than we had expected," said Shraddha Shroff, analyst with Mumbai-based brokerage KR Choksey.

Shares in Tata Steel, valued at about $10 billion, closed down nearly 2 percent at 474.95 rupees, their lowest closing level in more than a year, in a Mumbai market that ended 1.3 percent lower.

The Tata Steel stock has fallen nearly 31 percent so far in 2011, compared with a more than 17-percent fall in the Mumbai market index.

ONE-OFF GAINS

The company earned 40 billion rupees in one-time gains in the fiscal first quarter, including 28.8 billion rupees ($634 million) from the the sale of its stake in Australian coal miner Riversdale to Rio Tinto .

Tata Steel will use part of the stake divestment proceeds on capital expenditure, expected to be $3 billion this year, its chief financial officer Kaushik Chatterjee told a television channel.

Tata Steel will keep its 35-percent stake in a Riversdale unit that owns coal assets in Mozambique and will look at enhancing participation in the joint venture, the company said in June.

Including the one-time gains, the company reported a net profit of 53.5 billion rupees, compared with 18.2 billion rupees a year ago.

The company had total net debt of $9.1 billion at the end of June, much of it from its $13 billion acquisition of Anglo-Dutch steelmaker Corus in 2007 . Debt was $10.4 billion at the end of March.

Earlier this week, ratings agency Standard & Poors raised its rating on Tata Steel to 'BB', citing its deleveraging measures this fiscal year and the likelihood of improved performance.

Tata Steel said in July its sales volumes for the Indian operations rose 14 percent in the first quarter, to 1.59 million tonnes.

The company is scheduled to complete the planned expansion of its Indian capacity to 9.7 million tonnes by March next year, from 6.7 million tonnes now. Tata Steel also operates units in Thailand and Singapore. ($1=45.4 rupees) (Additional reporting by Henry Foy and Neha Singh; Editing by Jui Chakravorty)