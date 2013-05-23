(Repeats to attach headlines)

NEW DELHI May 23 Tata Steel Ltd, India's largest steelmaker by market value, swung to a loss in its fourth quarter, hit by weak demand in Europe, its top market and production region.

The company's January-March net loss was 65.29 billion Indian rupees ($1.2 billion), compared with a 43.3 billion rupee profit a year earlier. Net sales rose about 1 percent to 341.8 billion rupees.

Analysts had expected profit of 3.64 billion rupees on sales of 350.16 billion rupees, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earlier this month the company said it would write down goodwill and assets by $1.6 billion in the financial year that ended in March, mainly because pf weakness in Europe, where demand has fallen by almost a third since 2007. ($1 = 55.5612 Indian rupees)