MUMBAI Oct 14 India's Tata Steel , the
world's seventh-largest steelmaker, said on Friday sales from
its Indian operations fell 1 percent in the July-September
period to 1.65 million tonnes.
The Indian operations account for about a quarter of the
group's total annual global capacity of about 28 million tonnes,
which includes unit Corus, Europe's second-largest steelmaker.
Sales of flat products, used in cars and consumer goods,
rose 3 percent from a year ago, the company said, but did not
give any details about sales of long-steel products, used mostly
in construction industry.
The company's crude steel production in India stood at 1.74
million tonnes for the quarter, up 1 percent, it said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)