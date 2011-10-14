MUMBAI Oct 14 India's Tata Steel , the world's seventh-largest steelmaker, said on Friday sales from its Indian operations fell 1 percent in the July-September period to 1.65 million tonnes.

The Indian operations account for about a quarter of the group's total annual global capacity of about 28 million tonnes, which includes unit Corus, Europe's second-largest steelmaker.

Sales of flat products, used in cars and consumer goods, rose 3 percent from a year ago, the company said, but did not give any details about sales of long-steel products, used mostly in construction industry.

The company's crude steel production in India stood at 1.74 million tonnes for the quarter, up 1 percent, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)