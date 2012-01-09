UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MUMBAI Jan 9 India's Tata Steel , the world's seventh-largest steelmaker, said on Monday sales from its Indian operations fell 1.1 percent to 1.62 million tonnes in October-December.
The Indian operations account for about a quarter of the group's total annual global capacity of about 28 million tonnes, which includes unit Corus, Europe's second-largest steelmaker.
Sales of flat products, used in cars and consumer goods, rose 3 percent from a year ago, the company said, but sales of long-steel products, used mostly in construction industry, were lower due to a planned shutdown in the mills.
The company's crude steel production in India rose 2.4 percent in the quarter to 1.77 million tonnes, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders