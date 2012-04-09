UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MUMBAI, April 9 Tata Steel, the world's seventh-largest steelmaker, said on Monday sales from its Indian operations rose 3.3 percent to 1.77 million tonnes in the January to March quarter.
The Indian operations account for about a quarter of the group's total annual global capacity of about 28 million tonnes, which includes unit Corus, Europe's second-largest steelmaker.
The company's crude steel production in India rose 2.6 percent in the quarter to 1.82 million tonnes, it said in a statement.
Sales from the Indian operations rose 3.4 percent for the full fiscal year ending March to 6.63 million tonnes, helped by a 6 percent jump in sales of flat products, used in cars and consumer goods. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders