MUMBAI, April 9 Tata Steel, the world's seventh-largest steelmaker, said on Monday sales from its Indian operations rose 3.3 percent to 1.77 million tonnes in the January to March quarter.

The Indian operations account for about a quarter of the group's total annual global capacity of about 28 million tonnes, which includes unit Corus, Europe's second-largest steelmaker.

The company's crude steel production in India rose 2.6 percent in the quarter to 1.82 million tonnes, it said in a statement.

Sales from the Indian operations rose 3.4 percent for the full fiscal year ending March to 6.63 million tonnes, helped by a 6 percent jump in sales of flat products, used in cars and consumer goods. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)