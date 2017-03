May 16 Tata Steel Limited :

* Divestment of stakes in Dhamra Port to Adani Ports

* L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited and Tata Steel Limited today announced that they have executed a definitive agreement with Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone to sell 100 pct stake in Dhamra Port Company Limited

* An enterprise value of around Rs 5,500 cr