NEW DELHI Oct 19 Tata Teleservices , India's sixth-biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, said on Wednesday it will combine its GSM and CDMA businesses, bringing all services under one brand, in a move that will help save costs.

Tata Tele, which uses different brands for its GSM, CDMA, fixed-line and Internet data card services, will bring them all under one brand -- Tata DoCoMo -- which is currently the company's GSM mobile services.

The firm, which originally operated mobile networks on CDMA technology, also expanded to the popular GSM technology in 2009 after Japan's NTT DoCoMo bought a 26 percent stake.

"It's really a logical thing to put everything under one brand," Deepak Gulati, Tata Tele's executive president for mobility business, told reporters, adding, the company expected to save on costs as it would mean less marketing spends and can use the same retail store and call centre for all services.

"I think marketing costs is the big one," Gulati said of possible savings, but declined to give specifics. "Overall, whatever savings we get on marketing will go back into customer generation, into demand generation."

"We are a growing organisation and we are adding a lot of people as well. We hire every day," he said when asked if the integration of brands and operations will lead to job cuts.

Tata Tele had in July lost 2.68 million subscribers, the latest data available from India's telecoms regulator showed.

Gulati attributed the fall in subscriber base to a "clean up" exercise, where the company is deactivating mobile connections which have not been used for six months. Tata Tele had about 90 million mobile users as at end-September, he said. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)