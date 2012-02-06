NEW DELHI Feb 6 India's Tata Teleservices Ltd will file a review petition in the country's Supreme Court against an order by the court to cancel three of the company's zonal telecoms licences, it said on Monday.

India's top court last Thursday ordered that all 122 licences issued under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale be revoked within four months and asked the industry regulator to propose rules for an auction of licences and spectrum.

Japan's NTT DoCoMo owns 26 percent of Tata Teleservices, which is India's sixth-biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)