LONDON, Sept 29 British sweetener and starches maker Tate & Lyle Plc said on Thursday that it expects a year of profitable growth with solid demand during the summer months for its speciality food ingredients and bulk commodity products.

The London-based group, which makes sucralose zero-calorie sweetener Splenda, said it saw good sales and profits growth for sucralose and starch-based products, and firm demand for its bulk corn-based sweeteners in the United States and Mexico.

"The encouraging start to the financial year has continued during the second quarter with solid demand within a number of our markets in both speciality food ingredients and bulk ingredients, assisted by strong co-product returns," said Chief Executive Javed Ahmed in a statement.

The group was giving a trading update towards the close of its half-year to end-September and ahead of its first-half results on Nov. 3.

In May, the company said it will reopen a mothballed sucralose plant in the U.S. next year as demand for healthy sweeteners picks up.

Tate's Ahmed has focused on value added products and away from bulk commodities since taking on the role of CEO in late 2009, selling its once core sugar refining operations and then its mothballed Fort Dodge ethanol plant in Iowa.

The group now makes just over half its profits from sucralose and speciality starches, with the rest coming from bulk commodity ingredients such as corn sweeteners and industrial starches.

