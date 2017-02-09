LONDON Feb 9 Tate & Lyle, the British food ingredients maker, raised its expectations for the full financial year on Thursday, citing strong performance in its third quarter.

The company, which sells corn syrup to food and drink makers as well as other specialty ingredients, said it expects performance in constant currency for the full year to be "modestly ahead" of what it expected when reporting its half-year results in November.

The company's update did not reveal any figures, but said that profit in constant currencies was higher in both of its main business divisions, specialty food ingredients and bulk ingredients. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)