By Sarah Young
LONDON, Feb 6 British food ingredients company
Tate & Lyle warned that annual profits would be below
the range it forecast in September, hit by a weak performance
from its sweeteners business and sending its shares tumbling.
The latest downgrade represented Tate & Lyle's third profit
warning in a year after it had previously cut guidance in
September.
The company behind the Splenda brand, Tate & Lyle said on
Friday that group profits for the year ended March 31 were now
expected to be "modestly below" the 230 million pound to 245
million pound range ($352-375 million) it had previously guided
to in September.
Tate & Lyle blamed a weak performance by its bulk
ingredients unit, which sells products such as sweeteners, corn
syrup and industrial starches, in the third quarter. It did not
expect conditions in those markets to ease in the fourth period.
Transport capacity constraints in the U.S., weaker EU sugar
prices and a deterioration in ethanol margins were behind the
hit to its bulk ingredients unit, it said.
In the bulk ingredients sector, prices are volatile due to
fluctuating commodity costs and intense competition. Tate & Lyle
has been trying to move into higher-margin speciality
ingredients like oat proteins and artificial sweeteners.
Shares in Tate & Lyle, which have lost about a quarter of
their value over the last 12 months, were down 13.6 percent to
573.3 pence at 0820 GMT, wiping out over 400 million pounds from
its 3 billion pound market capitalisation at the opening.
The September guidance was itself a reduction from a
forecast for profit of slightly below the 322 million pounds
reported in the last financial year.
Analysts at Jefferies said they were downgrading their
forecasts for the current financial year by seven percent.
"Bulk is underdelivering and supply chain issues are now
revealed to have done permanent damage," the analysts said.
"The problems remain primarily those of execution, which
should be fixable," they added.
Problems surfaced last February when Tate & Lyle cut its
annual profit outlook, citing a dramatic drop in prices of its
sucralose artificial sweetener and weak sales volumes in
developed markets.
($1 = 0.6530 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Keith Weir)