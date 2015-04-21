* Shifting focus from bulk to specialty ingredients
* Cutting costs in sucralose business by consolidating
* Analysts see move as positive in long term
(Adds comments from CEO, analyst, background)
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, April 21 British food ingredients maker
Tate & Lyle announced a major restructuring on Tuesday,
saying it would exit most of its European bulk ingredients
business and make changes to its struggling Splenda sucralose
unit.
Tate plans to exit bulk ingredients plants in Bulgaria,
Turkey and Hungary, selling its stake in a European corn
wet-milling joint venture to its partner Archer Daniels Midland
. It will take full ownership of a more specialty-focused
plant in Slovakia.
Specialty ingredients, such as artificial sweeteners and
dietary fibres, involve special technology or patents, and
therefore are much more profitable than undifferentiated bulk
ingredients such as high-fructose corn syrup.
Tate's strategy for some time has been to shift away from
bulk ingredients, which are also vulnerable to fluctuations in
commodity prices.
"Tate have bought an option on a brighter future," said
Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo.
Tate will receive 240 million euros ($256.46 million) in
cash when the transaction closes, expected in the summer. After
that, Tate would generate 55 percent of its profits from
specialty ingredients, up from 50 percent now.
"The realignment strengthens our focus on specialty food
ingredients and also our balance sheet," Chief Executive Officer
Javed Ahmed said.
Yet within specialty ingredients, Tate's sucralose business
has been hammered over the past year by competition from cheaper
Chinese rivals. Profit in that business fell 75 percent to 16
million pounds in the financial year to March 2015.
Tate had already announced it was reviewing strategic
options for the business, leading to speculation it might be
sold.
Instead, Tate said it would aim to fix the business by
focusing on customers that care about quality, safety and
provenance more than price. It also plans to cut costs by
closing a Singapore factory by the spring of 2016 and
consolidating production at its facility in Alabama.
Tate predicted the sucralose business would be around
breakeven in the current financial year ending in March 2016,
and to return to "modest profitability" in the year ending March
2017.
It sees one-time net charges of around 125 million pounds
($185.76 million).
The company also said it would recommend an unchanged final
dividend for the year ended March 2015 that would make the total
for the year 28 pence per share, representing an increase of 1.4
percent. The company plans to recommend a similar dividend
payment for the current year as well.
($1 = 0.6729 pounds)
($1 = 0.9358 euros)
(Editing by Alison Williams)