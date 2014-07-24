LONDON, July 24 British sweetener maker Tate &
Lyle said on Thursday it had missed its expectations
for first quarter adjusted operating profit due to the severe
weather in the United States and the unexpected shut down of one
of its factories.
The firm, whose brands include zero calorie sweeteners
Splenda and Tasteva, said however it expected its overall
performance to be broadly in line with previous guidance before
the impact of foreign exchange is taken into account.
