LONDON May 28 British food ingredients maker
Tate & Lyle reported adjusted full-year profit in line
with its forecast on Thursday and signalled that the
restructuring it is undertaking will yield fruit over time.
The company, which sells sweeteners and other ingredients to
global packaged food and drink makers, said group adjusted
profit before tax fell 30 percent to 224 million pounds ($344
million) in the year to March 31, in line with its February
guidance.
Its adjusted sales fell 14 percent to 2.69 billion pounds.
Tate & Lyle last month announced a major restructuring,
saying it would exit most of its European bulk ingredients
business and make changes to its struggling Splenda sucralose
unit.
