Oct 8 British food ingredients firm Tate & Lyle Plc said first-half trading was in line with its expectations and reiterated its forecast for the full year.

Tate & Lyle's said its specialty food ingredients business improved from last year in the six months ended Sept. 30, with sales volumes returning to growth in the second quarter. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)