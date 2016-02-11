(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove incorrect reference to constant
currency figure)
Feb 11 British food ingredients maker Tate &
Lyle Plc said it expected full-year reported adjusted
pretax profit to be "modestly below" a year earlier.
The company, which sells sweeteners and other ingredients to
packaged food and drink makers, said margins at its Food Systems
business fell in the three months ended Dec. 31, hurt by a sharp
increase in certain ingredient costs.
Tate & Lyle shares fell as much as 7.5 percent to 538 pence
in early morning trade on the London Stock Exchange
($1 = 0.6894 pounds)
