Feb 11 British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle Plc said it expected full-year reported adjusted pretax profit to be "modestly below" a year earlier, citing an adverse impact from the movement of the Mexican peso and the Brazilian real.

Shares in Tate & Lyle, which sells sweeteners and other ingredients to packaged food and drink makers, fell as much as 7.7 percent to 536.5 pence in morning trade on the London Stock Exchange.

Exane BNP Paribas analysts said they expected full-year profit consensus, previously at 196 million pounds, to come down by about 3 percent.

Margins at Tate's unit that makes food ingredients and stabilisers fell in the three months ended Dec. 31, hurt by a sharp rise in the cost of some ingredients.

The company also said it expected a small loss for the full year from commodities due to weakness in the U.S. ethanol market. It had previously expected commodities to result in a "small profit".

Tate is in the process of overhauling its business to focus on higher-margin speciality food ingredients instead of commoditised bulk ingredients, which account for a majority of the group's sales.

Speciality ingredients, such as artificial sweeteners and dietary fibres, involve special technology or patents, and therefore are much more profitable than undifferentiated bulk ingredients such as high-fructose corn syrup.

The company reaffirmed its full-year forecast and said the longer-term outlook for the business was positive, as it expected the speciality food ingredients market to grow at mid-single digits over time.

Shares in the company were down 6.8 percent at 544.02 pence at 0847 GMT.