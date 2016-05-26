May 26 British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle on Thursday posted a 5 percent rise in full-year profit and said progress in the 2017 financial year would be in line with its expectations.

The company, which sells sweeteners and other ingredients to packaged food and drink makers, said adjusted profit before tax rose to 193 million pounds in the year to March 31, from 184 million pounds a year earlier.

Sales were up 1 percent to 2.35 billion pounds.

Tate in February said it expected full-year profit to be "modestly below" a year earlier. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)