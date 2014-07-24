(Adds details, background)
LONDON, July 24 British sweetener maker Tate &
Lyle said on Thursday it had missed its first quarter
target for operating profit due to severe U.S. weather and
foreign exchange movements.
The firm, whose brands include zero calorie sweeteners
Splenda and Tasteva, said however it expected its overall
performance to be broadly in line with previous guidance before
the impact of foreign exchange.
The company said the strength of sterling against the dollar
and the euro would hit earnings for the full year ending March
2015, if the strength of sterling against the dollar and Euro
continued.
Profit excluding currency movements would be "slightly
lower" than the previous year, when adjusted operating profit
came in at 349 million pounds ($595 million), the company said
in May.
Last year's profits would have been 24 million pounds lower
had the company been hit by a similar scale of currency
movements.
Volumes of its sweetener Splenda were slightly lower than
expected due to a change in a larger customer's order pattern,
the firm said on Thursday.
The company said its speciality food ingredients performed
well in emerging markets but overall growth was held back in the
United States due to supply constraints.
In February, the food ingredients maker said sucralose
prices would be about 15 percent lower in the new fiscal year as
an influx of cheaper Chinese rivals forced it to renegotiate
contracts at lower prices to maintain market share.
That news helped wipe out nearly a quarter of the firm's
market value, inviting speculation that it could now be a
takeover target.
At the same time, the company's corn syrup business was hurt
in the last fiscal year due to an unusually long and bitter
winter in the United States that crimped sales of its customers'
soft drinks.
Tate & Lyle plans to replace its chief financial officer,
Tim Lodge, next month with an executive from PepsiCo.
