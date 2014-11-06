(Adds comments, background)
LONDON Nov 6 Tate & Lyle reported
sharply lower profit and sales for the first half of its fiscal
year on Thursday, but the results were better than expected
after a surprise profit warning in September that sent its
shares reeling.
The British company, which sells ingredients to packaged
food and drink makers, stood by its lowered forecast for the
full year, but raised its dividend by 5.1 percent, which
analysts took as a sign of the board's confidence in the
company's strategy and a rebound in profit next year.
Tate & Lyle has lost a quarter of its market value this
year, as it has been hit by increased competition in the market
for its Splenda sweetener and supply chain problems caused by a
long and harsh winter in the United States that disrupted its
operations.
In the six months to 30 September, the firm had adjusted
profit before tax of 104 million pounds ($166 million), down 34
percent in constant currency terms from the year-earlier period,
but above analysts' expectations for profit of 96 million
pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus.
Adjusted sales were 1.38 billion pounds, down 13 percent in
constant currency terms.
Jefferies analysts said the results "read as reassuring,
relative to the lowered expectations and associated trauma of
the second-quarter warning".
In September, the company forecast adjusted pre-tax profit
for the year to end-March 2015 in the range of 230-245 million
pounds. That was well below analysts' expectations at the time
for profit of 293 million pounds, based on a company forecast
from July.
The company's shares tumbled 16 percent to a three-year low
that day, with analysts citing Tate & Lyle's lack of visibility
into its own business. Some warned that concerns over management
credibility might plague the stock in the near term.
Tate & Lyle stood by its September forecast on Thursday.
(1 US dollar = 0.6254 British pound)
