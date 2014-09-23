LONDON, Sept 23 Britain's Tate & Lyle
said significant disruption to its supply chain and increased
competition for its Splenda sucralose sweetener in its second
quarter would hit annual profit.
The company said on Tuesday it expected to incur additional
costs of about 20 million pounds ($32.74 million) in its second
quarter, taking the total for the first half to 40 million
pounds, plus an additional 10 million pounds in the second half.
The additional costs meant it now expected group adjusted
profit before tax for full year to be in range of 230 to 245
million pounds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6109 British pound)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)