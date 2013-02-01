LONDON Feb 1 Tate & Lyle PLC : * Group adjusted profit before tax for the third quarter was broadly in line

with our expectations * As expected, adjusted profit before tax was lower than the comparative period * Expect sucralose volumes for the full year to be slightly lower than last

year * Expect a further small increase in net corn costs in the final quarter * Estimate impact of aflatoxin will be to reduce operating profit by around £7

million for full year * Sweetener margins are expected to be lower as a result of higher corn costs * We expect to make modest progress this financial year