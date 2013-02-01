LONDON Feb 1 Tate & Lyle PLC :
* Group adjusted profit before tax for the third quarter was
broadly in line
with our expectations
* As expected, adjusted profit before tax was lower than the
comparative period
* Expect sucralose volumes for the full year to be slightly
lower than last
year
* Expect a further small increase in net corn costs in the
final quarter
* Estimate impact of aflatoxin will be to reduce operating
profit by around £7
million for full year
* Sweetener margins are expected to be lower as a result of
higher corn costs
* We expect to make modest progress this financial year