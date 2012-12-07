LONDON Dec 7 Tate & Lyle PLC : * Tate & Lyle Group pension scheme agrees £347 million partial pensioner buy-in * Trustee of pension scheme agreed a £347 mn partial pensioner buy-in of 43% of

total liabilities * Deal with legal & general plc ("l&g"), which effectively hedges these

liabilities in full. * Buy-in effectively covers around 30% of the scheme`s total liabilities * Sees no material impact on group`s cash flows or adjusted earnings as a

result of the partial buy-in