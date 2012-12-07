BRIEF-Russia's Lenta plans to double selling space by end-2020
* To open about 50 new supermarkets and add new regions, starting with Novosibirsk;
LONDON Dec 7 Tate & Lyle PLC : * Tate & Lyle Group pension scheme agrees £347 million partial pensioner buy-in * Trustee of pension scheme agreed a £347 mn partial pensioner buy-in of 43% of
total liabilities * Deal with legal & general plc ("l&g"), which effectively hedges these
liabilities in full. * Buy-in effectively covers around 30% of the scheme`s total liabilities * Sees no material impact on group`s cash flows or adjusted earnings as a
result of the partial buy-in
* To open about 50 new supermarkets and add new regions, starting with Novosibirsk;
* New CEO says not right time for big M&A (Adds fresh CEO, analyst comments, shares)
MOSCOW, Feb 16 Russian food retailer Lenta reported a 9 percent rise in annual net profit on Thursday but warned a slower second half pointed to further margin pressure in 2017 as consumers' budgets remain tight.