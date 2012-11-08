* H1 sales up 7 percent to 1.63 bln pounds
* Adjusted profit before tax up 2 percent
* Expects progress this financial year
* Shares down 1.4 pct
By Stephen Mangan
LONDON, Nov 8 British sweeteners and starches
maker Tate & Lyle Plc said the cost of re-opening a
factory and tough trading in Europe had reduced earnings growth
in its first half.
The group posted adjusted pretax profit of 179 million
pounds ($286 million), up 2 percent, stifled by the cost of
restarting a second plant for its zero-calorie sucralose
sweetener Splenda in Alabama earlier this year.
First-half sales rose 7 percent to 1.63 billion pounds,
despite uncertainty around the wider economy and corn quality
and pricing.
Chief Executive Javed Ahmed said the group made progress
against the backdrop of a strong first half last year, softer
market conditions in Europe and the steep change in fixed costs
associated with the restart of its Alabama facility.
"We continue to do fine in Europe but we just haven't seen a
lot of growth," he told reporters on Thursday.
Tate & Lyle said it continued to expect to make progress
this financial year.
The company dusted down its McIntoch sucralose plant in
Alabama earlier this year as its sole plant in Singapore was
struggling to cope with demand.
Shares in the group, which had a strong run into the
results, rising 19 percent since Sept. 10, fell in early trade.
The stock was 1.4 percent down at 723 pence by 1019 GMT.
Graham Jones, analyst at Panmure Gordon, said the results
were pretty much in line with his expectations.
"The company is very healthy, has high margins and its
shares have been strong in the run up to the results, so I
wouldn't read too much into a slight decrease in its stock," he
said.