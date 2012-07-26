LONDON, July 26 British sweetener and starches maker Tate & Lyle Plc said its operating profit for the three months to June was in line with its expectations, as strong demand for its speciality food ingredients from the U.S. and emerging markets offset weaker appetite in Europe.

The London-based group, which makes sucralose zero-calorie sweetener Splenda, said on Thurday operating profit in the sucralose division was lower than its expectations due to difficult market conditions in Europe and a strike at its Turkey plant.

Co-products generated a small amount of additional income during the quarter as it had locked in prices at levels marginally higher than those anticipated during the 2012 pricing round, it said.

It said it was not clear how corn price volatility would impact demand for co-product demand and pricing for the rest of the year, but said it would stick to its strategy of maintaining full corn silos in the US to secure supply.

"Overall, we continue to expect to make progress this financial year while recognising the current level of uncertainty surrounding the wider economy and volatile corn markets," chairman Peter Gershon said in a statement.

The group was giving a trading update for its first quarter (April-June) trading ahead of its annual general meeting on the same day.

Tate's shares have risen nearly 30 percent since a low last summer of 499 pence reflecting the recovery in its trading and they closed on Wednesday at 644 pence. (Reporting by Brenda Goh)