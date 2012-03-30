LONDON, March 30 British sweeteners and starches maker Tate & Lyle Plc said on Friday it had seen a solid performance during its final quarter of the first three months of 2012 which will help it consolidate its good performance for its full year.

The London-based group said its speciality food ingredients, such as its sucralose sweetener, saw good sales growth across its year, while its bulk ingredients gained on the back of higher competing sugar prices.

The company was giving a trading update towards the close of its full year to end-March 2012 and ahead of its annual results on May 31.

Tate's shares have risen nearly 40 percent since a low last summer of 499 pence reflecting the recovery in its trading, and they closed on Thursday at 695p.

