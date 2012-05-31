LONDON May 31 Strong growth of sucralose
sweetener Splenda and other speciality food ingredients helped
boost Tate & Lyle's annual profits by 23 percent on
Thursday as the British group gained from a move by consumers
towards healthier foods.
The London-based sweeteners and starches group re-opened a
second plant in March to meet demand for its zero calorie
Splenda while high sugar prices benefited its competing bulk
sweeteners and it gained from growth in emerging markets.
Chief Executive Javed Ahmed said that despite the current
economic uncertainty and a step change in investments needed to
transform the business he expects the group "to make progress
during this financial year".
Ahmed has focused on speciality products and away from bulk
commodities since taking over in late 2009, selling its sugar
refining operations and also its mothballed Fort Dodge ethanol
plant in Iowa.
The company, which makes most of its profits in the United
States, posted adjusted diluted earnings of 56.4 pence a share
for the year to end-March, just ahead of a Reuters forecast of
55.7 pence.
Its annual dividend rose 5.1 percent to 24.9 pence a share
