May 10 FedEx Corp said Thursday it will buy privately held French package delivery company TATEX to expand its express delivery network in Europe.

TATEX, with a central hub near Paris, employs more than 1,000 people and carries 19 million packages a year. Its annual revenue is about 150 million euros ($194 million).

FedEx, the world's No. 2 package delivery company, has said it plans to grow organically and through small "tuck-in" purchases in Europe, where it expects a mild recession.

No. 1 package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc is in the midst of its largest takeover in its nearly 105-year history with the purchase of Dutch peer TNT Express NV for about $6.8 billion. (Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)