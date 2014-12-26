Dec 26 Tatfondbank :

* Sets price for planned additional share issue at 10 roubles a share

* Says as result of additional issue its share capital can be increased by 31.7 pct to 16.6 billion roubles ($308 million) Source text: bit.ly/1AaWghN Further company coverage: ($1 = 53.8500 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)