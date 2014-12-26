BRIEF-Bank of Palestine board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10.44 percent and stock dividend of 2.56 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2mRj6ve) Further company coverage:
Dec 26 Tatfondbank :
* Sets price for planned additional share issue at 10 roubles a share
* Says as result of additional issue its share capital can be increased by 31.7 pct to 16.6 billion roubles ($308 million) Source text: bit.ly/1AaWghN Further company coverage: ($1 = 53.8500 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Investors House CF 1 signs financing agreement with Invesdor Oy
ZURICH, March 13 Private bank and asset manager LGT, owned and managed by Liechtenstein's royal family, on Monday reported a 9 percent rise in 2016 net profit to 230 million Swiss francs ($228.4 million).