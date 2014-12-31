BRIEF-Goldin Properties Holdings Ltd requests trading halt
* Trading halt is requested pending of an announcement of company pursuant to Code on Takeovers and Mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 31 Tatfondbank :
* Terminates control over TFB-Zaym LLC Source text: bit.ly/1K1dJh4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders
March 13 Australian shares slipped on Monday as a slump in crude oil prices weighed on the resources sector and as investors turned cautious ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike later this week.