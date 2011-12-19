MOSCOW Dec 19 Russian oil company Tatneft denied on Monday it had agreed to develop an oil field in Iran.

"Tatneft Group have not entered into any agreements, contracts and have not accepted any other undertakings relating to oil and gas projects in Iran," it said in a statement.

Iran's Oil Ministry said on Sunday Iran had signed a deal reportedly worth up to $1 billion with Tatneft to develop the Zagheh oil field, on the Gulf coast of Bushehr province. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)