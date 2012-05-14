MOSCOW May 14 (Repeats to link to alert) Russian oil producer Tatneft said on Monday it was not sure whether it would be able to resume operations in Libya, more than a year after it left the country following the outbreak of a violent uprising, the company said in a statement.

"The group has no confidence in whether it will be able to resume its operations in Libya and in what time period," the company said.

Last year a company source said Tatneft's losses from capital expenditures in Libya could total $100 million. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Melissa Akin)