LONDON Jan 18 Mid-sized Russian oil producer
Tatneft is in talks with banks for a $300-$500 million
loan, which marks the company's first such deal in 18 months,
two bankers said.
Banks' responses for the three-year loan were due by the end
of January, one of the bankers said on Friday.
Tatneft, which was not available to comment, last tapped the
market for a $550 million, three-year loan via coordinator ING
and Portigon in June 2011.
BNP Paribas, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Commerzbank,
Natixis, Nordea, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp also
participated, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
The oil producer reported a 34.5 percent rise in
January-September net profit to 60.7 billion roubles ($1.97
billion).
