MELBOURNE Aug 25 Tatts Group , Australia's second-largest wagering group, reported a slight fall in annual underlying profit, missing market forecasts, as punters saved their cash.

Underlying profit slipped to A$279.5 million ($293 million) for the year to June from A$282.4 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected an underlying profit of A$295.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Investors are betting Tatts and bigger rival Tabcorp will merge, as both companies face a big hole in their earnings from 2012, when they lose their duopoly on gaming machines in the state of Victoria.

Tatts shares, seen as defensive, have fallen 13 percent so far this year, roughly in line with the broader market .

($1 = 0.953 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)