SYDNEY, April 28 Australian lottery operator
Tatts Group on Friday said a A$6.15 billion cash
takeover offer from a consortium backed by U.S. private equity
giant KKR & Co was not superior to a cash-and-scrip bid
from Tabcorp Holdings.
"In these circumstances, Tatts is unable to provide due
diligence or engage with the Pacific Consortium," the company
said in a statement.
The Tabcorp bid valued Tatts at A$4.249 at the close of
trade on Thursday, compared with the A$4.21 price of the offer
from Pacific Consortium.
Pacific Consortium also includes Macquarie Group Ltd
, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure and First State
Superannuation Scheme. Tatts in December rejected an initial
proposal from the group.
Tatts and Tabcorp in October said their agreed merger would
offer A$130 million a year in synergies.
