UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MELBOURNE Aug 23 Tatts Group, Australia's second-largest wagering group, reported a 21 percent rise in second-half profit as lottery jackpots attracted players.
Tatt's net profit rose to A$152.2 million ($158.93 million)in the second half, according to Reuters calculations, from A$125.6 million a year ago.
That compared with forecasts for second-half net profit of A$151.3 million, according to six analysts polled by Reuters.
Before the result, analysts on average forecast a fiscal 2013 net profit of A$220 million.
Full-year 2012 earnings were A$319.1 million, matching company forecasts for A$315-320 million.
Shares in Tatts closed Wednesday at A$2.86, up from March lows below A$2.40. ($1 = 0.9576 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources