BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 23 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended on Tuesday that Taubman Centers stock owners vote for two board directors nominated by real estate activist hedge fund Land and Buildings.
ISS recommended Taubman shareholders vote for Land and Buildings founder Jonathan Litt, and fellow dissident board candidate, Charles Elson, a University of Delaware finance professor and corporate governance expert. ISS also recommended shareholders vote for company nominee Buckley Marakovits, whose seat was uncontested at this year's annual meeting.
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.