April 26 April 26 Taubman Centers Inc : * Sees FY 2012 FFO per share $3.18 to $3.25 * Qtrly FFO per share per diluted share $0.75 * Qtrly mall tenant sales per square foot at Taubman Properties were up 13.3 percent from first quarter of 2011 * Leased space in comparable centers for co's portfolio was 92% on March 31, 2012, up 1.5% from 90.5% on March 31, 2011 * Says company's 12-month trailing mall tenant sales per square foot to $659 * FY 2012 FFO per share view $3.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says average rent per square foot for the quarter was $46.14, up from $45.20 in the comparable period last year * Says for the quarter, noi excluding lease cancellation income was up 9.3 percent