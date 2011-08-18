* First half net profit up 46 pct to $246 million

* Profit up on sales, prices and minorities

* Full-year net profit of 1-1.1 bln zlotys possible (Adds CFO quotes on outlook, analyst, shares)

By Patryk Wasilewski and Agnieszka Barteczko

WARSAW, Aug 18 Poland's No.2 utility Tauron's net profit jumped by nearly half in the first six months of 2011, driven by higher power sales and prices, the company said on Thursday.

Tauron's Jan-June net profit jumped by a higher-than-expected 46 percent to 704 million zlotys ($246 million), the utility said in a quarterly report, beating analysts' expectations for 678 million zloty net earnings in the period.

After the first six months of 2011 the utility is on the right path to net some 1-1.1 billion zlotys for the entire year, Tauron's chief financial officer Krzysztof Zawadzki told Reuters, as earnings in the second half are likely to be weaker.

"The second half of the year is usually weaker in the case of Tauron than the first, but I am still confident we can achieve this result," Zawadzki said.

The utility's earnings rose thanks to a 10.2 percent rise in sales of power, accompanied by a rise in power prices and a 17 percent rise in coal production.

The bottom line also got an additional boost from Tauron's larger stakes in subsidiaries, which meant a higher proportion of the units' earnings went into the utility's coffers.

"This was another set of decent quarterly results by Tauron with two key segments, (power) generation and distribution, coming in above expectations," BZ WBK analyst Pawel Puchalski told Reuters.

"In line with management promises the mining sector also started to deliver," he added.

Tauron has shed some 18 percent of its value this year and is currently worth 9.6 billion zlotys, but on Thursday it was the top gainer among the largest Warsaw-listed companies with a gain of 0.4 pct, while WIG20 index suffered 3.8 percent losses.

The chief executive added the company would like to keep its dividend level flat at 30 percent of consolidated net profit due to an extensive investment programme pencilled in for coming years.

Tauron plans to spend about 9 billion zlotys on investments in new power production capacities in 2010-2012, with the bulk of the spending still ahead for the utility. ($1 = 2.858 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)