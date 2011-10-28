Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WARSAW Oct 28 Poland's electricity producer Tauron on Friday raised its bond issuance plan by 3 billion zlotys ($984 mln) to 4.3 billion zlotys to finance purchase of Vattenfall's local distribution unit GZE.
Tauron bought GZE for 4.6 billion zlotys earlier in the year.
($1 = 3.049 Polish Zlotys) (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LIMA, Feb 4 Prosecutors in Peru were preparing to request the arrest of former president Alejandro Toledo on Saturday after uncovering evidence that implicates him in $20 million in bribes that the Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht has acknowledged distributing to win a contract during his government, a source said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.