WARSAW, May 10 Poland's second largest power utility Tauron beat market forecasts with a small rise in first-quarter net profit, largely due to higher-than-expected compensation for dissolving long-term supply contracts.

The state-controlled group posted a profit of 387 million zlotys ($118 million) on Thursday, beating expectations of 357 million, after booking 121 million zlotys for the compensation.

To liberalise the market, Polish utilities were forced by the European Union to give up the long-term contracts, designed by Poland in the 1990's to help utilities obtain financing from banks for much-needed investment.

Tauron's revenue rose 22 percent to 6.5 billion zlotys, while operating profit went up 11 percent to 565 million zlotys as it consolidated the results of assets it bought from Sweden's Vattenfall last year.

But the acquisition, for 3.6 billion zlotys, doubled Tauron's financial costs and made it the country's most indebted utility. It also raised questions about its ambitious investment plans, estimated by the group at 44-45 billion zlotys by 2020.

By the end of the decade, Tauron plans to add 3.2 gigawatts of capacity to its existing 5.3 gigawatts. To meet EU regulations, the group has to shut down 1.9 gigawatts in its oldest blocks, some dating back to the 1960's.

The group is also required to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix.

Poland is working on an overhaul of its renewable support plan that will assume cutting state financing for wind and other renewable generation.

Tauron said its power output in the first quarter declined to 5 terawatthours (TWh) from nearly 6 TWh a year ago.

The coal-reliant group faced higher production costs, only slightly offset by an increase in power prices.

Additionally the launch of a new block in Belchatow by Poland's top utility PGE resulted in the grid operator forcing the group to lower its output, Tauron said.

Shares in Tauron were up 1.8 percent at 4.52 zlotys at 0830 GMT. ($1 = 3.2776 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Will Waterman)