* Q3 net rises to 290 mln zlotys, as expected

* Gains from ongoing cost-cutting drive (Adds details)

WARSAW Nov 9 Poland's second largest utility Tauron reported a 32 percent rise in third-quarter earnings, as expected, thanks to improvements at its mining and distribution units.

The state-controlled company said on Wednesday its net profit rose to 290 million zlotys ($92.1 million), exactly what analysts had predicted.

Tauron said its bottom line also benefited from its cost-cutting programme, which is supposed to yield 1 billion zlotys in savings by 2012.

The group also boosted its stakes in several units, which contributed more to its profit.

Tauron shares have lost 18 percent this year versus a 13 percent retreat of Warsaw's main index ($1 = 3.149 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)