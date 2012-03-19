GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip off 1-1/2-yr high, Trump's yuan remarks in focus
WARSAW, March 19 Poland's No. 2 utility Tauron on Monday posted an expected 42 percent increase in its 2011 net profit on higher output and improved margins as it continued efforts to cut costs.
The state-controlled group, which produces power from coal and extracts some from its own mines, said last year's net profit jumped to 1.2 billion zlotys ($383.3 million), matching forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters.
"Compensations for the termination of long-term contracts are 40 million zlotys below expectations, which puts operating results in slightly better light," said Piotr Lopaciuk, a Warsaw-based analyst at Erste.
Polish utilities were forced by the European Union to switch to a more free market approach and give up on long-term contracts.
Tauron is pursuing a plan to expand capacity by 2.4 gigawatts by 2020 by constructing a 910 megawatt facility in Jaworzno as well as a 400-megawatt combined heat and power plant in Stalowa Wola, among others.
With a 1 percent decline year-to-date, Tauron's shares have underperformed Poland's large-cap index, which has gained 9 percent. ($1 = 3.1311 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and David Holmes)
